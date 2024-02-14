Tachycardia and reflux, the link that many ignore: how to solve them with one move

There is a relationship unknown to many: the relationship between tachycardia and reflux. However, there is a solution to solve both in one step.





The link between tachycardia and gastroesophageal reflux is one that most people ignore. however Many people, especially after a meal, complain of both. Of course, the two cases may be independent and each has its own cause. But sometimes there can be a connection instead.

particularly Gastroesophageal reflux can facilitate what is known as “paroxysmal tachycardia.”. It is an increase in the heart rate that a person feels without the electrocardiogram being able to detect it at the time of the examination.

Tachycardia – or rapid heartbeat – causes those who suffer from it to have an uncomfortable sensation of “having their heart in their throat.” It can also lead to a feeling of shortness of breath and constant tightness in the chest. in some cases There may be health problems at the origin of the tachycardia. One of these is gastroesophageal reflux.

This little-known link between tachycardia and reflux: Here's how to fix it, according to experts

Gastroesophageal reflux can cause your heart to beat faster. This disease consists of the rise of acidic stomach contents into the esophagus through the cardia, which is the valve that separates these two organs. Reflux can be favored by excesses at the table, unhealthy diet, obesity or hiatal hernia.

Reflux causes heartburnOr a burning sensation behind the breastbone and acidity in the mouth with regurgitation of food. This position can also be favored by anxiety and bad habits such as those Eating too quickly and chewing food too little. In this way, the stomach puts pressure on the diaphragm, which in turn puts pressure on the heart, resulting in a change in the heart rhythm and thus tachycardia as well.

However, the EKG does not detect tachycardia caused by gastroesophageal reflux. When a connection is suspected because the problem occurs after eating, it is best to undergo testing Holter heart (which detects tachycardia) accompanied by A pH measurement (able to detect reflux) 24 hours a day.

How to treat reflux helps resolve tachycardia

In these cases, treatment of gastroesophageal reflux can also completely or partially resolve the tachycardia. Explains it to La Gazzetta dello Sport I Professor Luigi Bonavena, Professor of Surgery at the University of Milan and President of IRCCS (Italian Esophageal Research Society), as well as Head of the University's General Surgery Unit and the Esophageal Center of the IRCCS Policlinico San Donato in Milan.

The expert confirms that anyone who suffers from gastroesophageal reflux should do so “Change your lifestyle”. First of all it is basic “Eat slowly, chew well, and limit the amount of food.”. Then there “Herbal tea based on wild fennel and molokhia [che] “It helps you relax and fight aerophagia after eating.”.

also “Proton pump inhibitor medications» It can significantly reduce the severity and frequency of tachycardia crises. In selected cases, anti-reflux surgery may be necessary. Sometimes, Professor Bonavena says then, “It might be worth the connection Small doses of beta blockers». Very useful too Diaphragmatic gymnastics. If tachycardia is associated with gastroesophageal reflux, a procedure is also necessary Specialized heart examination. Even if the tests do not reveal anything worrisome for the heart, it is still recommended Amateur physical activity.



