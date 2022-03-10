Retired NASA astronaut clashes with the head of the Russian Space Agency

To be sure, international tensions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine are at an all-time high. as long Moscow is an important partner with space agencies around the worldthe controversy also reached space, Russia has repeatedly ordered the abandonment of the International Space Station.

Even the head of Rosmoscos, Dmitry Rogozin, hinted that leaving the country from the International Space Station threatens to destroy it on our planet (Even if Elon Musk steps in to “save her”). On the other hand, some US senators have also advised NASA to expel Russia from the space station.

So, as you can imagine, the topic is very thorny. NASA, for its part, was calm and in control during the tensionsTrying not to feed controversy or rumors of a possible disaster. However, this same philosophy was not followed by some retired astronauts from the space agency.

It all starts as always with a post on Twitter by Rogozin, in which a video was shown in which a file was shown Flags of international partners removed from Russian missiles. As you can read at the bottom of the news, the Rosmoscos leader said: “The Baikonur launchers decided that without the flags of some countries, our missile would have been more beautiful“. The reply to this tweet was by Scott KellyWhich certainly did not use diplomacy: “Without those tags, your space program would be of no value. Maybe you can find a job at McDonald’s if McDonald’s still exists in Russia“.

In short, definitely an answer that shouldn’t be read between the lines… but it certainly doesn’t match up with the truth. While it is true that Russia does not have a space program like that of the United States or China, it still exists One of the most advanced in the world.