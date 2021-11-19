Syria on good terms with the Arab League: One step ahead, one eye on the United States

They have been paying attention for the past few weeks Initial compromise plans Carried towards Syria by some Arab countries. While the Emirates foreign minister’s visit to Damascus was not surprising, it was an important testament to Damascus’ ability to return to the Arab League, although the Emirates has always been in favor of reunification with Syria.

The Emirate’s position on Syria took a serious turn when the Gulf state took a strong stand against Islamist groups that seized power in some Arab countries during the Arab Spring. The conflict between the United Arab Emirates and Turkey prompted Abu Dhabi to change its starting position under the rule.The enemy of my enemy is my friend‘.

Many obstacles fell to the inclusion of Syria. There is no clear veto from Saudi Arabia. His position represented an important issue About the Gulf region and the Arab world. Although the US position is not yet clear, the case has not been vetoed; Moreover, in the face of the sanctions imposed by the Caesar Syrian Civil Defense Act, However, political reconciliation is difficult. The lack of a clear US initiative against Syria will encourage countries to start taking action, and some may present their resolutions. Given the considerable immobility, the notion that the United States is obliged to accept these measures may be reinforced.

In all of this, considering the position of Syria, it will return to the Arab League It does not imply any additional value, I’m been out of it for over a decade now. Tactically, however, breaking the barrier to dealing with the government and reopening Syria to the international community is an important step.

The Syrians also know that the escalating situation in Lebanon and the expected increase in Iraq will create conditions for the international community. To end the crisis. Meanwhile, the Iranian presence and how to control it is a strategic issue for the Syrians. Russian balance is added to these elements; In fact, Syrians can create space For a political maneuver with Russia In view of a regional agreement and the possibility of resuming the long-blocked peace process with Israel, probably with Russian mediation.

On the other hand, it is clear that the lack of an international plan to deal with the Syrian crisis will encourage various countries to fill the void and find a solution to the crisis. Focuses more on economic and strategic opportunities. If efforts within the Arab League to reunite Syria are successful, especially as Algeria hosts the next summit and is one of the strongest actors in support of this plan, the next step Increase in efforts internationally We need to normalize relations with Syria.

At this point everyone is moving one step further considering the reaction of the United States, so it is up to Washington to decide whether the orange light turns red or green.