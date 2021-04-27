Sydney will host the 2027 FIFA World Cup

(Written by Lorenzo de Nobila) – Netball Australia And the International Netball Federation (INF) He confirmed that the 2027 Network World Cup will be held in Sydney.
Netball is a team sport similar to basketball, practiced primarily by women. Invented by Foster Engony Baet, a “pioneer” in women’s sport, it is now the predominant women’s team sport for practitioners and spectators in Australia and New Zealand and is popular in Jamaica, Barbados, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom and in various countries of the Commonwealth of Nations.
The tournament will see the participation of 16 national teams competing for the title of world champion and will coincide with the celebrations of the centenary of Australian netball. It also became the ninth World Cup to be awarded in the ambitious NSW initiative for a World Cup in ten years.
In 2018, the New South Wales government launched plans to attract some of the world’s biggest sporting events to the state over the next decade, including the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups, the Women’s Soccer World Cup and the Tennis World Cup. ATP.
“We understand the responsibility to win an event like this and will work to ensure that communities in NSW, Australia and the region enjoy lasting benefits,” said Netball Australia President Paolina Hunt.
INF President Liz Nicholl, CBE added: “As our sport continues to grow and develop at an unprecedented pace around the world, we look forward to working with the Organizing Committee and Netball Australia on growth and development. Development of netball, while delivering an exciting event on a global level. Doubt will inspire everyone to create a better world through netball. “
