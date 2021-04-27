April 28, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Sydney will host the 2027 FIFA World Cup

Sydney will host the 2027 FIFA World Cup

Mirabelle Hunt April 28, 2021 2 min read

(Written by Lorenzo de Nobila) Netball Australia And the International Netball Federation (INF) He confirmed that the 2027 Network World Cup will be held in Sydney.

Netball is a team sport similar to basketball, practiced primarily by women. Invented by Foster Engony Baet, a “pioneer” in women’s sport, it is now the predominant women’s team sport for practitioners and spectators in Australia and New Zealand and is popular in Jamaica, Barbados, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom and in various countries of the Commonwealth of Nations.

The tournament will see the participation of 16 national teams competing for the title of world champion and will coincide with the celebrations of the centenary of Australian netball. It also became the ninth World Cup to be awarded in the ambitious NSW initiative for a World Cup in ten years.

In 2018, the New South Wales government launched plans to attract some of the world’s biggest sporting events to the state over the next decade, including the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups, the Women’s Soccer World Cup and the Tennis World Cup. ATP.

A key component of Australia’s bid to secure the netball World Cup has been a post-tournament legacy that is claimed to bring lasting benefits for women and girls within netball and the wider community.

“We understand the responsibility to win an event like this and will work to ensure that communities in NSW, Australia and the region enjoy lasting benefits,” said Netball Australia President Paolina Hunt.

INF President Liz Nicholl, CBE added: “As our sport continues to grow and develop at an unprecedented pace around the world, we look forward to working with the Organizing Committee and Netball Australia on growth and development. Development of netball, while delivering an exciting event on a global level. Doubt will inspire everyone to create a better world through netball. “

READ  Champ / Finau and Hovland / Ventura top the Zurich Classic at the end of Round Two - OA Sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

How much exercise should you do to be happy? |

April 27, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Ferrari 330 LMB and Bell Sport & Classic revive the classic legend

April 27, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
4 min read

In Castellanza, the International Kickboxing Fight Cup is a success

April 27, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

4 min read

Savings: Not only is prudence, but the era of planning is opening up

April 28, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

The Island of Seduction, Pietro Daily Bian breaks the silence after the Mediaset report

April 28, 2021 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

Greetings to Della’s case, rejecting the suggestion: “Barcaroli is proud of Filalpa. Forget it as private healthcare.”

April 28, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Sydney will host the 2027 FIFA World Cup

April 28, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt