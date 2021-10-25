Riders Republic, try a free week

We tried Riders Republic a few days after the official release on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and S | X, PC, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna

Veterans of Steep Success, Ubisoft Annecy He decided that the formula he had found in his new game was the winner, but limiting himself to winter sports and the “simulated” way of interpreting it might not be the right way. More colour, friends and speed were needed. In short, Riders Republic seems to be exactly what it is: It takes Steep’s heart, expands it to new extreme sports and dismisses it in a more smashing, adrenaline-filled way. A few days before the official release, scheduled for October 28, 2021 on PlayStation 4, PS5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna (yes, it’s still around and yes, the Switch was just kept out) Ubisoft is giving everyone a week to immerse themselves in their colorful and fun shopping cart called the Riders Republic. It’s 4 hours of carefree fun, during which you can scratch the surface of this new open world experience and start learning about the valleys and secrets of this crazy republic. let’s find out Riders Republic in our test a few days after release.

extreme sports

Extreme Sports by Riders Republic If Steep is limited to sports Winter, with the addition of a glider and a winged suit to spice up the craziest descents, Riders Republic keeps the skiing, snowboarding, and winged suit, but also adding a mountain bike and rocket suit for exploring the non-snow valley floor and above all including climbing as well. The goal that Ubisoft Annecy wants to achieve is twofold: on the one hand, it was able to chooseThe most famous setting And varied compared to the beautiful and magnificent Steep Mountains, but still a bit monotonous covered in snow. However, in Riders Republic, you will be able to roam freely on a large map that mixes some of the most famous national parks in the United States. There is no Grand Canyon, but anyone who has visited Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Sequoia Park, Zion and Canyonlands, Mammoth Mountain, and the Grand Teton will have a hard time recognizing those places other than not appreciating the choice. The 6 parks include 6 very different biomes, Nice to see and passIt doesn't matter if he's commuting with a jetpack or leisurely pedaling on your mountain bike. The second goal achieved by the study is the ability to exploit 100% or close to the map. You will no longer have to deal with just going down, but with a mountain bike or a rocket, the same paths can also be crossed, in a completely different way, in the opposite direction. This also puts emphasis on different speeds Which you can find in the Rider Republic: Run at full speed skimming rocks and trees in your suit of wings, perhaps in the company of a group of friends, all dressed in bright colors for the envy of the ANAS employee, or quietly descending from a snowy mountain , two stops every three to observe the landscape.

zen chaos

The Overwhelming Side of Republic Riders One of the aspects that developers have worked on the most is that social. If you're on Xbox One and PS4, you can start races with a maximum of 20 players, and on all other platforms the maximum can be 50 players. That's a lot of people, maybe an exaggeration, but that goes well with the funny character. The whole production. Chaos, the desire to go overboard – both on the tracks and in the dress – and not take oneself seriously seems more important than the cleanliness of gameplay, the obsessive search for the record or the best track. From this perspective, we can also read about Ubisoft Annecy's choice to choose a file Hybrid play, which doesn't give up a bit of physics and "simulation", despite its desire to bring the adrenaline and speed of extreme sports to the screen. In a very similar way to Steep – it always is – it is true that the landings are very lenient and the rides of the characters are much stronger than those of the 6 million man, but the vehicle control is not quite the arcade and will have to take into account the inertia, how to land and things like that. However, the goal remains to reach the finish line first, combining speed and style, which never hurts. The other way of life the Riders Republic didn't need much change. Just ignore the invitations and requests from more or less cool characters and focus on our surroundings and here Ubisoft immediately shows another face. The steep alpine peaks, the wind in the background, may have more charm, but Riders Republic also has its own. Indisputable charm.

Natural views

Some landscapes of the Republic of Riders This is mainly due to a graphics engine that may be a bit heavy, but is able to render a file cool lookEspecially if you enjoy the latest computers and consoles. The rest was chosen by Ubisoft Annecy to reproduce some of the most amazing landscapes, not only in the United States, but the entire planet. The Bryce Canyon It’s really cool on its own, but Riders Republic gives you a way to explore it in ways that – thankfully – aren’t possible in the real world. A very complete and lively way, from earth to sky, which in the real world will leave indelible marks on this microbiome. In Riders Republic, on the other hand, you can collapse anywhere and get off the tracks without risking your actions ending in prison.

There are only a few hours left until the end of the Riders Republic free trial and Ubisoft's arrival in stores. Everyone who knows Steep may have an idea of ​​what to expect from this new work from Ubisoft Annecy. Others may discover a very free way to understand open worlds that can adapt at your own pace, regardless of whether you are social animals or a solo explorer. While waiting for the review, you still have a few hours to familiarize yourself with the controls and game modes, remembering that you can bring all the progress of the final game to you.