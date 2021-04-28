Inter asks Antonio Conte to stay

The countdown is almost over and it’s home Inter Everything is ready to party Scudetto . An expected victory for 11 years after the magical season of Triplete made possible thanks to the persistence of Antonio Conte’s players, unlike competitors who gradually failed during the tournament, respectively, by Juventus The Milan Winter Champion, but he literally collapsed during the second round. But, ironically, the danger is that celebrations in the Nerazzurri soon give way Discussions about the future .

The Programming Next season actually looms large and if the arrival is imminent in Italy Stephen Chang , Which is also waiting for discussion for some important innovations, such as Lotaro Martinez , It can bring good news on the company front, with the arrival of A loan of 250 million That the club’s Chinese ownership has been looking for some time now, as soon as they set foot in Milan, the Nerazzurri president could receive good news from the group.

A rose Inter It is actually ready for Abandoning the Scudetto To meet with owners and contribute to solving the corporate crisis. This is an option resulting from an outdated agreement, when the team refused to reduce their salaries, and in return offered yes to the possibility of reducing fees during the months in addition to the promise to waive the award in the event of the triumph of the tricolor. That prospect was far fetched at the time, but is now a reality, as Handanovic and his colleagues prepare to keep their promises.

Talk about promises, too Antonio Conte This is expected from the community. The biggest expectation of the fans is actually now the scheduled meeting between Zhang and Conte where the margins for moving forward together will be deepened.

Asks the Salento technician clarity But as it turns out, he is willing to stay at Inter even if the owner decides to cut back on investments. Therefore, if the first round has ended with a victory for the Scudetto, Conte is ready to survive even by renewing the expiring contract in the opening of a new era: provided that the ownership is explicit with the masses and clearly defined Objectives To conquer and build a rose to suit them.

OMNISPORT | 28-04-2021 07:50