Superbonus, FdI withdraws amendment for extension

Majority party support for reopening super bonus access deadlines of less than 24 hours continues. The day after the deadline for submitting amendments to the Expenditure Savings Decree under discussion in the Chamber, Fratelli d'Italia made a radical change in requesting a 110% extension: the amendment to the Additional Bonus Decree (first signed by Saverio Congedo) was withdrawn, which Identical to the other two proposals submitted by Pd and Misto Group, to give another two months for residential units that carried out at least 70% of the work on December 31 to benefit from the 110% discount.

According to what the Chamber’s parliamentary group indicated, the decision was taken in light of the doubts received from the Ministry of Economy, pending verification that will take place in the political technical meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

Demands of both parties

All the political forces in the room, or almost most of them, as reported in the pages of Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday, January 21, returned to the office to demand the reopening of the super bonus conditions, albeit minimally. Clearly, the clear refusal, repeated for weeks by Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, which was linked to the keeping of public accounts, was not enough.

The push to avoid flare-ups of disputes and the closure of construction sites, raised by the National Transitional Council during its hearing last Tuesday, continues to strongly cut across the edges, without distinguishing between the majority and the opposition.

Thus, among the 130 amendments submitted last Thursday to the law on the transfer of the Expenditure Savings Decree (Legislative Decree 212/2023), several proposals emerged that bring together different parties and aim to loosen the extremely harsh grip that the government has imposed on this provision. From the end of 2023. Proposals for changes The rapporteur of the decree, Guerino Testa (Brothers of Italy), already has a meeting scheduled for Tuesday with representatives of the executive.