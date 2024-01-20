Volkswagen Golf, some drawings “anticipate” the redesign

Redesigned Volkswagen Golf It will be submitted in a few days. After sharing some teasers, and more recently at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, and even a series of photos of the facelift, which is still “convincing”, the German automaker showed off some of the Sketches of the new car. For Volkswagen, the Golf is a very important car, and a model that it was Sold in more than 37 million copies all over the world. For the car manufacturer, this is the most successful model. Our golf. A true all-round talent. To date, more than 37 million units have been delivered to more than 70 countries. With all humility, we can say that it is the most successful Volkswagen car and at the same time one of the most successful cars in the world. A great incentive for our designers and engineers to continue this success story. And that's exactly what we do.

Sketches of the facelift show once again that the main design innovations will be concentrated at the front with some modifications to the bumper and above all the introduction New light signature. However, at the back, there will be small changes to the lighting clusters that will feature new graphics. As happens with a redesign, there should also be new body colors and new design alloy wheels. However, we will find more innovations inside the passenger cabin. As we have already seen thanks to a series of spy photos, Volkswagen has revised the dashboard by presenting a New infotainment system Which will be able to rely on a larger touch screen. The infotainment system features a new software platform, as found inside, for example, the new Passat or the ID.7 electric car. Additionally, ChatGPT integration for the voice assistant will be coming in the future. See also OECD: Alert on Youth Unemployment in Italy - Ultima Ora

On the front of the engine No big news is expected. Given what has been done with the latest Volkswagen models, the Plug-in versions could have greater electric autonomy thanks to the higher capacity battery. So all that remains is to wait a few days and wait for the official debut to discover all the details of the redesign.

