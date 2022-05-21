May 22, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Summer Sunday, peak above 35 C. First storms in the north, details 3B Meteo

Noah French May 22, 2022 1 min read
Study time
56 seconds
Heat and thundershowers
Heat and thundershowers

The hottest and most unusual North African anticyclone Even Sunday will make its impact felt over much of our peninsula.Except for a few clouds between Campania and Upper Tyrrhenian Calabria and Liguria, more sunshine awaits Sunday from the north to the south. However, in the afternoon, cold and unstable currents at the height of the Atlantic Matrix begin to filter over its northern edge, with some rain or Storm of strong intensity Between noon and evening / night in the Alps and Freelps; Occasional events may pass through the Lombard foothills and the Veneto-Friuli plains at the end of the day.

The heat will continue to be felt from north to south With the highest peaks in central north and Sardinia. Expected maximum peaks in the Central Po Valley with peaks above 35 C. The south is also hot, but values ​​of 35 C can only be reached in Tavoliere and Materano.

Sunday maximum temperature
Sunday maximum temperature

A worse situation is expected early next week: Details here

Follow us on Google News

See also  Emiliano and de Luca's attempt to "climb" the Democrats

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Next week, the cold fall will hit Italy, with significant consequences expected; See where and when ILMETEO.it

May 21, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Next week, a hurricane full of storms will hit Italy; The effects are significant ILMETEO.it

May 21, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Failed competition in the judiciary, 5% pass (and 90 seats will not be released). “Candidates do not know how to proceed”

May 21, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Summer Sunday, peak above 35 C. First storms in the north, details 3B Meteo

May 22, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

What you can no longer do

May 22, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

The fight against match-fixing, Sportradar: Revenues of €167.9 million in the first quarter of 2022

May 22, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

There is high pressure, but something is wrong; Let’s see what happens by evening / night »ILMETEO.it

May 22, 2022 Karen Hines