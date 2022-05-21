Summer Sunday, peak above 35 C. First storms in the north, details 3B Meteo

Study time

Heat and thundershowers

The hottest and most unusual North African anticyclone Even Sunday will make its impact felt over much of our peninsula.Except for a few clouds between Campania and Upper Tyrrhenian Calabria and Liguria, more sunshine awaits Sunday from the north to the south. However, in the afternoon, cold and unstable currents at the height of the Atlantic Matrix begin to filter over its northern edge, with some rain or Storm of strong intensity Between noon and evening / night in the Alps and Freelps; Occasional events may pass through the Lombard foothills and the Veneto-Friuli plains at the end of the day.

The heat will continue to be felt from north to south With the highest peaks in central north and Sardinia. Expected maximum peaks in the Central Po Valley with peaks above 35 C. The south is also hot, but values ​​of 35 C can only be reached in Tavoliere and Materano.

Sunday maximum temperature

