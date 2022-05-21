Next week, the cold fall will hit Italy, with significant consequences expected; See where and when ILMETEO.it

Weather: Next week, a cold fall will hit Italy, with major effects expected; Let’s see where and when

After high temperatures, strong differences between different air masses can cause serious events

Upcoming week with abrupt change. There will be many thundershowersWarm and unusual heat wave brought by the African anticyclone Hannibal It will continue in its operation for a few more days, resulting in a Summer climate in general throughout Italy.

However, the latest update identifies the break date: when Next week A “cold drop” enters suddenly Storm breakdown With effects that are sometimes significant even in one part of Italy.

The paradoxical and long phase of heat and stability we are currently experiencing will last at least until Monday 23rd. Without specific shocks (Excluding local heat storms).

A The first sign of change Expected by Tuesday 24: The rapid entry of cold and unstable winds at high altitudes (cold falls) descending from northern Europe through the Rh கேne Gate can actually cause a vortex (hurricane or partial low pressure) that greatly disrupts the atmosphere starting from the north.

Attention, because of the expected dynamics and given Very dangerous conditions Because the anticyclone lasts for several days Hannibal We do not exclude the risk of extreme weather events.

The basic point is precisely this: in heat It also increases the energy involved (Very hot and humid air in the lower layers of the atmosphere) and above all the heat differences are enhanced by creating a deadly compound for particularly impressive growth. Storm cellsEven up to a height of 10/15 km.

According to current data, the biggest risk will be to the regions North and Sardinia In the course of both Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25Incoming new currents can act as a catalyst for the emergence of these sectors Violent thunderstorms, With high risk of hail and local storms Unfortunately the latest news in recent years teaches us. In particular, the eyes are fixed on the plain Piedmont, Lombardy And Veneto Where important things should take place Contradictions Between different air masses.

In the second half of the week, the vortex will isolate itself in the heart of the Mediterranean, leading to an intense phase. Bad weather At this time the center-south, especially the Tyrrhenian region and the two large islands were to be attacked.

While this is unpredictable “Unstable top“Over the next few days the forecast of its direction may change and I Temporary Affect different or larger areas. What seems certain is that we are dealing with a real one Storm breakdownThus, a ceasefire, long after the African anti-hurricane had dominated.

Cold currents of polar origin: Thunderstorms return to Italy after great heat Areas at risk for severe thunderstorms on Wednesday, May 25th