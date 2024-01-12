Statistics: Consumption is slowly recovering but there is a surge in spending in discount stores: +8.5% – QuiFinanza

In November 2023, retail sales reached a high Much smaller drop Compared to previous months, highlighting a brand driven more by consumer choice Go shopping at a discount store. In short, they are rewarded Points of sale that guarantee below average prices The products are from cheap brands.

report thestate Estimates of monthly growth in consumption 0.4% in value And based on 0.2% in volumeis determined above all by direction Non-food goods. On a yearly basis, retail sales registered an A +1.5% in valuewhile highlighting Decrease in trading volume by 2.2% (Even at Christmas, Italians spent more despite inflation).

Italians buy more and choose discount stores

The picture drawn by Estat is clear: Italians more often and willingly go to supermarkets where they know they can buy more products for the same quantity. It is also certified Ultraconsomo In a report he reviewed More than 1,200 points of sale and more than 1.6 million prices. Go shopping at a discount store that is considered the cheapest Leads to savings of up to €3,455 per year.

According to Coldiretti it is about that A trend already observed in 2022when expenses are al discount By 10.3%. Istat tables for retail trade confirm this trend +6.9% in November 2023 In the same month of the previous year for food discounters, which rises to +8.5% if we consider the period from January to November 2023. The fact that increase is more important in terms of value rather than volume “Blame” inflationWhich leads to higher prices for products on the shelves.

More and more consumers in our country choose to shop in chains that are less visible than others: as well as the most popular ones Lidl Mr. Dr EurospinThey also impose themselves Aldi, Famila Superstore, En Mercato, Sigma and more. Food items end up in your shopping cart more often than not: first and foremost Bread, pasta and ricewhile it is subject to decline Meat and fish. Moreover, success Private labelThat is, chains that sell products under their own brand and label “No logo” merchandise.are often imitations of more famous brands but are considered comfortable without major sacrifices in terms of quality.

Sales grow but the impact of inflation: 9 billion “loss” in one year

Economic Office Confessors However, it dampens enthusiasm for the recovery in consumption, which has been completely canceled out by inflation. The decrease, according to expert estimates, corresponds to approx 9 billion euros less in actual sales Within one year for distribution in a fixed location 5 billion loss for companies Operating on small surfaces.” Despite the slowdown in inflation recorded in recent months, Conversicenti continues, “in 2023, the increase in prices continues to have a significant impact on sales. A difficult situation especially for companies operating on small surfaces, which In 11 months they recorded an estimated volume decline of -6.5%. Which, as Eastat also confirms, marks the fifth consecutive monthly decline.”

It also moves along the same analytical line FeedDistributoryAccording to what was stated in the increases, which declined in recent months, "it produced – Weakening the purchasing power of familiesEspecially those with middle and low incomes, which negatively affects sales volumes." Despite some positive indicators recorded during the Christmas period, "there remains a state of strong uncertainty in the coming months"

Votes He remembered how, net of Effects of inflationin 2023 families will have Reducing food spending “by a total of 3 billion euros annually.”. second ColdirityFinally, last year, Italians spent “about an additional $9 billion” to eat less because they had to because of rising prices. Reducing the quantities of food and drinks by 3.9%. Sold.”