Abarth, the second electric Scorpio arrives. Its power will be 240 horsepower

Abarth He's working on his own The second electric model. For this project stands Scorpio In collaboration with Stellantis Motorsport, the division of the group that handles racing activities. This joint work made it possible to develop Pervo-eCMP platformdevelops the well-known eCMP platform already used in several Stellantis Group vehicles.
What is the second electric model of Abarth? Even if it is not made clear, the first images shared show that it will be a sports version of the electric Fiat 600. The string model can then be named Abarth 600e. The photos show a car that is still very much in disguise. As already happened with the current Abarth 500e, the new model will certainly feature a specific aero body kit.
First information
According to what has been said, engineers, experts and test drivers from Abarth and Stellantis Motorsport have worked on every detail of the car to provide a driving experience of the highest level. the commentequipped with a specific configuration, will ensure easy handling, dynamism and stability, as well as high track accuracy.
On the Powertrain It was only said that the car would be reliable 240 CV. We don't know if the Fiat 600e's 54 kWh battery will always be used or if a new accumulator will be used. The new Abarth will also be equipped with a self-locking limited differential developed to meet the specific needs of the electric powertrain and a braking system that provides more power and stability thanks to larger brake discs and disc surfaces for improved heat dissipation and resistance to wear.
A new Scorpio model will also be adopted Specific frames Developed from experience in Formula E competitions to provide control without compromising autonomy and acoustics. Stellantis explains:
Thanks to a softer double compound in the outer zone and a stiffer double compound in the central zone, the new tires offer greater cornering stability and improved self-control, while the polyurethane insert ensures sound insulation (-20% at tactile noise).
As for the interior, it has only been said that the car will feature racing seats with four different fillings. There is no information about the date of the first appearance. All that remains is to wait for more information about the arrival of this new electric model.
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
Statistics: Consumption is slowly recovering but there is a surge in spending in discount stores: +8.5% – QuiFinanza
Basic income for all and without ISEE: the social turning point that surprises Italians
Honda 0 Series: First in 2026