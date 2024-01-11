Abarth, the second electric Scorpio arrives. Its power will be 240 horsepower

Abarth He's working on his own The second electric model. For this project stands Scorpio In collaboration with Stellantis Motorsport, the division of the group that handles racing activities. This joint work made it possible to develop Pervo-eCMP platformdevelops the well-known eCMP platform already used in several Stellantis Group vehicles. What is the second electric model of Abarth? Even if it is not made clear, the first images shared show that it will be a sports version of the electric Fiat 600. The string model can then be named Abarth 600e. The photos show a car that is still very much in disguise. As already happened with the current Abarth 500e, the new model will certainly feature a specific aero body kit.

According to what has been said, engineers, experts and test drivers from Abarth and Stellantis Motorsport have worked on every detail of the car to provide a driving experience of the highest level. the commentequipped with a specific configuration, will ensure easy handling, dynamism and stability, as well as high track accuracy.

On the Powertrain It was only said that the car would be reliable 240 CV. We don't know if the Fiat 600e's 54 kWh battery will always be used or if a new accumulator will be used. The new Abarth will also be equipped with a self-locking limited differential developed to meet the specific needs of the electric powertrain and a braking system that provides more power and stability thanks to larger brake discs and disc surfaces for improved heat dissipation and resistance to wear.