Starfield will contain post-launch DLCs, expansions and mods, Bethesda confirms – Nerd4.life

Todd Howard from Bethesda confirmed that Starfield will contain DLCs, expansions, and mods After the launch, continuing the historical tradition now as for the company’s other games and thus the show new content Even at a distance from the original game version.

In an interview after Starfield at Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022, Todd Howard explained that the extremely large size of the game world will easily allow for more content to be introduced after the release of the final version.

On the other hand, it is a practice that Bethesda implemented with great commercial success in the previous games as well.

“We understand that people tend to play our games for very, very long periods of time,” Howard explained. Skyrim Obviously this does not happen for 10 years in a row, but it does happen that they come back several times and after different breaks, perhaps to discover some additional content.”

This obviously leads to Starfield seeing the same thing as well: “Of course We will create additional content For this game and we also love our Modder community. We really believe this game can be a dream come true for our changing society, because there are so many things that can be done.”

Given that Starfield will include more than 1,000 planets, as reported by Bethesda, it’s clear to expect new content being placed around the explorable universe. We also recently learned that the journey from space to the surface of the planets will not be completely free.