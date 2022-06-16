Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to be announced for PS5 with trailer, Part 2 of Remake – Nerd4.life

Square Enix officially announced Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth for PS5or “Part 2” of the remake of the adventures of Cloud & Partners released in 2020. The game was announced during a livestream to celebrate FF7’s 25th anniversary with tractor Which you can see in the player above. Rebirth will be available during “next winter”.

Modernization: There is currently some confusion regarding the release period for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth shown in the trailer. Doubts arose from the fact that Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is slated to release “this winter”, while the sequel to the remake is slated to release “next winter”, which suggests that the latter may arrive in stores only late. 2023 – early 2024. However, in a joint letter dated Twitterfrom producer Yoshinori Kitas, states that Rebirth will be released “about three years later” (“Part One”), which hit stores in April 2020, and thus in the early months of 2023. In short, we’re waiting for clarification from Square Enix.

The following original article:

The scene shows the gameplay sequence, where we see Cloud and Sephiroth go hand in hand, along with various excerpts from the cinematic. In the video, we also see Zack, prefixed with the message “What’s real and what’s fake?” , a sign will be revealed perhaps in this “Part 2” of the cloud’s past, if we consider the original work.

In this regard, during the event celebrating the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy 7, Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox, a remake of the title starring Zack released on PSP in the past, was also announced. 2007. It takes place 7 years before the events of the seventh fantasy.

The announcement of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was definitely up in the air, considering it’s been over two years since Final Fantasy 7 Remake was released and players were looking forward to continuing the adventure like Cloud and his cohorts. All that remains is to wait for more news from Square Enix in “Part 2” of 3.