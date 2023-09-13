September 14, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Starfield: Nexus Mods has begun removing bigoted and transphobic mods that delete pronouns

Gerald Bax September 14, 2023 2 min read

Starfield It has drawn criticism from some users Bigots and transsexuals You can choose your character’s pronoun during creation. As expected, some modders have started making modifications that allow you to remove this feature. The administrators of Nexus Mods did not like this, due to the obvious political implications, and began banning offending mods and mods.

Questionable modifications

Starfield is in danger of being destroyed by questionable modifications

Nexus Mods’ choice not to become a showcase for similar content was particularly apparent with the removal of the mod”No pronounsWhich served specifically to prevent the choice of pronouns.

Nexus modificationWhat we remember is the first global site to distribute mods, as it made clear in an email that it would not support certain contents in any way. Indeed, he has called on the more fanatical mods to delete their accounts and go elsewhere if that’s the business they want to create.

“We reserve the right to host or not host any content we want on our site,” Nexus Mods wrote. “We don’t want to host mods that remove diversity from video games. If that makes you so angry that you no longer want to use our site, we honestly won’t miss you. Please use the ‘Delete Account’ feature on the settings page.”

This isn’t the first time Nexus Mods has addressed the issue of anti-LGBTQ+ mods. For example, he has in the past taken a similar stance against Marvel’s Spider-Man adaptations that removed references to the community.

