GameStop extends manual supervision. Up to €200 to upgrade to the next generation!

Because PlayStation 5 e . is so hard to find X-Box Series X by tens of thousands of players, GameStop decided to extend and enhance the used admin upgrade On old consoles, get a gift card in return worth up to 200 euros.

I’ve already read a lot about this promotion which was valid until December 17, 2021. However, few were able to take advantage of it, due to the limited availability of the PlayStation 5 or X-Box Series X. The reason why GameStop significantly extended the show, which This time it will end on April 30, 2022.

By purchasing any new console, not necessarily a next-gen console, you can join the initiative and get a gift card worth up to €200 for your old console. The ratings are as follows:

PlayStation 4 Pro: 200 euros

X-Box One X: €200

Nintendo Switch: 150 euros

PlayStation 4 Slim: 150 euros

Nintendo Switch Lite: €100

X-Box One S: 100 EUR

Controllers delivered must be in good working order, not tampered with, and equipped with all accessories included at the time of purchase.

If you do not want to join this initiative, the choice is always valid Xbox All Access that lets you bring your Xbox Series X home for 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Pay in 24 appropriate installments €32.99 without interest or additional costs.

