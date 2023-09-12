Starfield: A simple mod that allows you to get off the ship into space and walk on asteroids

Even in this case, the procedure is fairly simple as it depends on the usage Console commands The game, therefore, does not require in-depth processing or development of software parts. By changing some parameters, you can control your character in deep space.

Starfield It continues to receive changes from users and in this case we see a small but interesting change modern Which allows players to exit the ship while it is in space and do so He walks in a vacuum or on asteroids .

Starfield and spacewalks

As we can see in the video below, it becomes possible to get off the ship into space and perform a beautiful performance SpacewalkUsing a jetpack to move through the void in a decidedly convincing way.

In this way, it is possible to land and walk on asteroids and unexplorable planets, and even build gods Outposts on these scenario elements, provided that there is sufficient space to accommodate such constructions.

Among user initiatives there is also a kind of “remake” with the possibility of flying from the planet into space and several modifications that are trying to turn Starfield into Star Wars.