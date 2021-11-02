Your package is on its way and the trap is triggered

It’s the latest scam circulating on mobile phones: a message warning that a package is on its way with a link to click

Tuscany – The recent mobile scam has been particularly well thought out and the police have already sounded the alarm: it’s a message warning the user that a package has arrived or that the package is in stock and see what it is. About or wherever the shipment is, you need to click on a specific link like this one you see below, often with specifications to do so within 48 hours:

Example of a scam message

Actually, the link is a file The key to access sensitive data Present in the mobile phone, as evidenced by the absence of an SSL certificate: in fact, the link does not start with “https” but with “http”.

If you click on the link, a page opens inviting you to make a payment to unlock the incoming package, and as soon as the money is paid, usually 5 euros, hackers access the users’ personal information. Instead, by clicking on the link, an automatic series of letters is triggered, with the same message being sent to all contacts on the infected cell phone.

“The only way to protect yourself is not to click on the link – explains the police – and to be more relaxed, you can block the sender.”

The message in question appears to come from an Italian phone number. But what can you do if you fall into the trap by clicking on the link? This is the police advice:

– Format your mobile phone (Just restore the initial settings of the device);

– Notify contacts It is in the address book rubbish, destroy, destroy others Similar messages from this phone line;

– Change all passwords Used in the smartphone: email addresses, social accounts and various applications starting with your bank.