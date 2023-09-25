Sacchetti’s dismissal has become official

SongÙ – Amazing at home Canto: The Lombard club is in its third season A2 seriessudden dismissal Romeo Sacchetti A few days before the start of the tournament. The expert coach has arrived Brianza Last year after an experimentitalbasketHe will no longer assume the role of technical mentor for ‘Queen of Europe‘. Last season bags He made the playoffs with CantoHe was then eliminated in the semi-finals by Pistoia. This year the team did not start in the best way, as they failed to qualify for the tournament finals to A2 Super Cup.

Cantu fires Sacchetti: press release

“Palacanestro Canto announced the dismissal of Romeo Sacchetti from his position as coach of the team. The club – We read in the press release published on official channels – I would like to thank Coach Sacchetti for the work he has done so far and wish him the best of luck for the rest of his career. The technical leadership of the team was permanently assigned to coach Davis CagnardiWho will lead the first training session in the evening. The company held a meeting at the same time Press Conference to Tomorrow morning at 11“.