Special and constant exception guests

Pagani private house Euro20, The new look for European Football Championships 2021 (June 11 – July 11), designed and produced by Futuramanagement with the support of in-house Creative Hub and led by Ludovica PaganiToday, it will be online with episode two. The Casa Pagani Speciali Euro20 is real live show Direct from Spazio Lenovo in Milan. The web influencer with more than 2.7 million followers will be hosting personalities from the worlds of football, sports and more, for the irony of her face to face. Tomorrow’s episode heroes will be: The Players Lorenzo Insigne and Ciro ImmobileNicolas, former football player and sporting director AmorosoStefano, former goalkeeper and sports agent SorrentinoFormer striker Nicola fanCecilia, Italian football player, defender of Juventus and the Italian national team salvay Paralympic swimmer Ariana Talamona. Guests, in addition to talking about European football championships and sports in general, will talk about each other, play with the host, reveal their projects in the areas of work and personal. Casa Pagani Speciale Euro20, as well as on YouTube, will also be broadcast on Telesia’s GoTv channels in the Rome and Milan subway; Brescia, Genoa and at the main airports of Italy until the first half of July The sponsors who contributed to the realization of the project are: Fiorucci, Spazio Lenovo, Motorola, Telesia, Italian Prediction Championship, Adidas, OPSOBJECTS and Cotril.