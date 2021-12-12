December 12, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Yellowstone 4, Costner returns to the sky and there are 1883 cross

Yellowstone 4, Costner returns to the sky and there are 1883 cross

Lorelei Reese December 12, 2021 2 min read

Rome, December 12 – “Revenge is worth the wait.” In the United States, the fourth season of Yellowstone, Paramount’s series among the most popular series in recent years, achieved a sensation, surpassing 8 million viewers in two episodes of its November debut; Large quantity, not only for cable TV but nowadays also for TV in general. And the new chapter in the Dutton neo western saga led by Academy Award winner Kevin Costner is even more awaited, starting December 14th on Sky Atlantic and NOW. Meanwhile, the prequel to ‘1883’ series: A Look Back at the Family, on the long journey that led the ancestors of the heroes we know so well in Montana, has already been announced. Also behind the show is pre-show Taylor Sheridan, who promises his fans strong feelings. The US debut is scheduled for December 19th. Back in the fourth season of Yellowstone, the Duttons returned to television after a long wait of more than a year due to the pandemic, answering many of the questions left by the third season finale, in which it seemed that all the family’s heirs were caught in the crossfire of attacks of unknown nature. And the American audience responded en masse: The debut was the most-watched series so far, up 104% compared to the season 3 premiere, just over a year ago (4.2 million). Additionally, Yellowstone was the most-watched cable series broadcast since an episode of The Walking Dead in 2018, on AMC, and also surpassed HBO’s Colossus Game of Thrones, which by the start of its fourth season attracted 6.6 million viewers. Yellowstone 4 picks up exactly where the story left off – with Patriarch John (Kevin Costner) bleeding after a gunshot wound, his daughter Beth (Kelly Riley), and son Casey (Luke Grimes) potentially a shooting victim. One way or another, they managed to thwart the attacks and call for help or rescue. At the end of the first show, we will find them, if not completely unharmed, at least alive. (Dealing).

See also  Kate abandons her trusted partner: Megan Triumph

(Ansa)


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Animals that make us laugh: Here are the pictures of the year

December 12, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Ladies’ Paradise December 6 and 13, 2021: Episode

December 12, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“I either go out or call a replacement to tell her it’s over.”

December 11, 2021 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

From the G7 warning to Russia: “Dangerous consequences if it invades Ukraine” – the world

December 12, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

75,000 deaths in 5 months in the UK: Summary

December 12, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Dacia Duster: December Show

December 12, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Yellowstone 4, Costner returns to the sky and there are 1883 cross

December 12, 2021 Lorelei Reese