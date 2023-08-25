So and what show, Report Cards: Fico’s sexy joke (Score 2), The Unsurpassed King of Hearts Friese (Score 10)

Now a member of the stable cast of the talent show with criminal partner Francesco Paolantoni, his impersonations, singly or in pairs, have become a real fee within the show. But also, it must be said, it’s the most popular on social media (as well as above all regular players from Striscia la Notizia’s new monsters section). With the hallmark of laughing alone at his own jokes, Gabriel Cirelli was born “artistically” in zellig in the early 2000s thanks to the catchphrase “Who is Tatiana?”. Then he did not get lost along the way. Above all, due to the merit of Carlo Conte, who took him under his wing by asking him to be included in the cast of the first edition of Tale and What Show (2012). From there, it was kept for a subsequent showing Out of Competition as an art film at the Venice Film Festival. However, in the role of mass jamming. He still haunts all of our nightmares, his trash can in Al Bano and Romina in Felicita. He played the two whose features were smeared by copious hair and makeup on his face. Right profile, left profile: one horror. Mention (dis)honour also for the performance in which he performed with Paolantoni the role of Mahmoud (Blanco’s work) in Chills. In other words, I’m also a master of drag talent, I’m not a lady, it should be fun. And he is as good as his opponent, Arturo Brachetti.