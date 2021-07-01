July 1, 2021

Eda e Serkan / Love is in the air

Advance July 1, 2021, the plot of the episode

Lorelei Reese July 1, 2021

Aurelia Maginot
June 30, 2021

Eda e Serkan / Love is in the Air

Eda e Serkan / Love is in the air (foto Mediaset)

predecessor An episode of the Turkish series loves in the air From Thursday 1 July 2021:

Read also: Love Is In The Air preview: EFE AKMAN, SERKAN’s new enemy, has arrived!

Ida wants to quit Art Life after a quarrel with Serkan, and also end relations with him: however, the boy manages to catch her when she leaves the office and from here a new quarrel arises. In fact, Serkan would like to trust Eda about the patent information leak, but she demands concrete proof of her innocence.

Meanwhile, Serene meets the “accused” journalist: when Celine also appears, the woman changes her transcript and no longer reveals the name of the person who passed the information to her, inventing an improbable excuse.

Meanwhile, Fifi worked hard to help Eda present the evidence to Serkan: thanks to her knowledge she was able to obtain the security camera recordings on the day Eda and I went to the notary. In fact, the video does not compromise conversations or exchange documents with third parties.

READ  Amici 20 and Rosa Di Grazia a Verissimo revealed: "Deddy? Love and hate"

