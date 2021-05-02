Small SUV Fiat, Jeep and Alpha: production approved

agree – Based on reports Automatic newsThe Stellantis Group agreed to the plan, which states Produce Of two Small SUV (From the alleged Part B) under two fiat pocket signs. The cars will be manufactured at the Polish plant in Tychy, Poland, where the Fiat 500 and Lancia Ypsilion are currently being built. At the moment, there is nothing suitable for the third model resulting from the same project, which is the Alfa Romeo project.

Expected numbers – All three vehicles will be upgraded with a program normative CMP PSA, the same as the Peugeot 208 and Opel Corsa. The engines and transmissions will also be of French derivation. The Polish plant, which will be adequately adapted, will be able to reach a production volume of 300,000 units per year, with a maximum of 400,000 units, divided as follows: 130,000 for a crossover, 110,000 for a Jeep and 60,000 for an Alfa. Romeo. Brenner.

Fiat The Fiat-branded small crossover, known internally as Project 364, should be derived from the concept One hundred and twenty (Pictured above) Shown at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Production is expected to begin inApril 2023; In May of the same year, an all-electric version is scheduled to be launched and, as of February 2024, of a mild hybrid variant with a small electric motor located between the engine and transmission.

pocket The small jeep, codenamed Project 516, should go into production November 2022, And will be offered initially with a gasoline engine. A fully electric version will follow in February 2023, and from July 2023, by BYD. In 2024, it will take over the role of a light mixed alternative.

Alfa Romeo – L ‘Alfa Romeo, The arrest is known as Project 966, which is rumored to be named Brennero, Is still awaiting approval, however, according to Autonews, it should go into production with the full electric version inOctober 2023, Followed by a mild front-wheel-drive petrol hybrid in March 2024 and an all-wheel drive variant in July 2024.