Skoda Octavia: it's time to restyle it

It stretches a little – With over 7 million units sold, Skoda Octavia It is by far the most successful model of the Czech brand. Today, the fourth generation of sedans and wagons is updated to continue their success story. the Hair restyling The middle of his career brings a renewed forward perspective thanks to the new Grill And an updated bumper. They are also new He goes LED Matrix, optional for Selection and Sportline trim levels and standard for RS versions. New front and rear aprons have increased… Length 9mm total, arriving now 470 cm. New wheels and 10 body colors complete the exterior customization possibilities.

The screen expands – Improved standard equipment Skoda Octavia 4.5Which now includes a 10-inch infotainment screen, while a 13-inch version is also available as an option. to'artificial intelligence ChatGPT is integrated as standard into the Laura voice assistant, allowing new features beyond previous voice commands. Dual-zone climate control is now standard on all models. In some of the nine available design choices (grouped around the four trim levels essence, to choose, Sportline Mr. Dr rupee), sustainable materials are used including recycled fabrics and sustainably treated leather. Increase level safetythanks to the new and more reliable driver fatigue recognition system, and the convenience of parking, with systems such as the Intelligent Parking Assistant and the Remote Parking Assistant.

Simply smart – A must for all models Skoda They are the solutions Simply clever And the new Octavia Offers new things. For example, in the Octavia wagon, it is possible to install an automatically retractable trunk lid to facilitate access to the load compartment. A. also makes his debut Glove box Designed to store rear passengers' bags, glasses and bottles. The multi-functional pocket in the trunk now has two hooks, instead supports Optional for Wave On the backrest of the front seats is also available for the sports seats. There's also a classic ice scraper in the fuel filler door and a door canopy, both made from sustainable materials.

It does not contain methane – Engine range Skoda Octavia 2024 It includes four petrol units and two diesel units, all 4-cylinder. Entry-level versions are represented by a 1.5 TSI petrol engine and a 2.0 TDI diesel engine, with 115 hp and mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Like the 150 hp 1.5 TSI, the 115 hp model is also optionally available with mild hybrid technology and a 7-speed DSG dual clutch transmission. The 150 hp 2.0 TDI is offered as standard with a 7-speed automatic transmission. Both 2.0 TSI engines gain power and reach 204 hp (+14 hp) for the only all-wheel drive version and 265 hp (+20 hp) for the Octavia RS. At this time, it has not been confirmed what type of methane is currently on the list.

