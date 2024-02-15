February 15, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Elmas, they come down with fake things in their bags: La Nuova Sardegna is fined

Karen Hines February 15, 2024 1 min read

Cagliari Thirty-six items of counterfeit clothing and accessories were discovered and confiscated by Customs Office officials working in the Regional Operations Department of Cagliari Elmas Airport, together with Financial Police soldiers of the 1st Urban Operations Unit in Cagliari.

The seized goods – which bore the brands Nike, Versace, Hugo Boss, Adidas, Stone Island, Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, Burberry, Gucci, US Polo, Balenciaga – were transported in the passengers' luggage, both Italian and foreign. Citizens coming from Albania, Thailand, Turkey, Philippines, Bangladesh and Morocco.

The administrative penalty stipulated in the treatment of new penalties applied to cases of introducing small quantities of goods into the territory of the state that violate the intellectual property right was imposed on all such cases. Experts of brand owners have made sure that the clothes, although well reproduced, have lower quality characteristics than those of the original production. If the goods had been identified as authentic, their value would have been approximately 15,000 euros.

