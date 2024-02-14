February 14, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Economic agenda for February 14, 2024

Economic agenda for February 14, 2024

Karen Hines February 14, 2024 1 min read

More balance sheets at Piazza Affari. SoldiOnline publishes the updated Consob BlackList table

Italian Stock Exchange

Board of Directors to examine financial statements for 2023

Business Square

  • SoldiOnline publishes Updated schedule for Consob BlackList (raw 11.00).

Meetings with the financial community

  • Euronext Growth Milan: IRTOP ESG Observatory results (Milan, 4.30pm).

Capital increase

  • Work is underway to increase capital H-Farm. The process is scheduled to end on February 23, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be included until February 19.

Offering government bonds

Germany

  • Issuance Government bonds maturing in August 2053 (Thirty years). Maximum amount: one billion euros.

My quarter

Europe

  • EssilorLuxottica (France, fiscal year 2023)

Japan

  • Sony (Third quarter 2023/2024)

United State

  • American International Group (Q4 2023 – Release after Wall Street close)

  • Cisco Systems (Q2 2023/2024 – release after Wall Street close)

total economy

Europe

  • Bill (Second estimate) for the fourth quarter of 2023 (11.00 am). Consensus: 0.0% F/F; +0.1% YoY (preliminary).

  • Industrial production December 2023 (raw 11.00). Consensus: -0,2% m/m; -4.1% a/a.

Great Britain

  • Guide for Consumer prices In January 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: -0.3% mo/m; +4.1% YoY.

United State

  • Weekly supplies of Petroleum (raw 16.30).

See also  The facility that few people know

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The towed car scam, here's how it works

February 14, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

The success of social car rental in France. Stop early

February 13, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Data on the Italian economy that the newspapers hide from us

February 13, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

Economic agenda for February 14, 2024

February 14, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Vittorio Cecchi Gori was hospitalized in intensive care in Gemelli in Rome. Valeria Marini: “I am in contact with the doctors”

February 14, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

What is the center of the universe? The answer is ridiculous

February 14, 2024 Karen Hines
1 min read

Champions League, final in Russia? Pressure from the UK and the European Parliament to act

February 14, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt