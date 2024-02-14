Economic agenda for February 14, 2024

More balance sheets at Piazza Affari. SoldiOnline publishes the updated Consob BlackList table
Italian Stock Exchange
Board of Directors to examine financial statements for 2023
Business Square
- SoldiOnline publishes Updated schedule for Consob BlackList (raw 11.00).
Meetings with the financial community
- Euronext Growth Milan: IRTOP ESG Observatory results (Milan, 4.30pm).
Capital increase
- Work is underway to increase capital H-Farm. The process is scheduled to end on February 23, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be included until February 19.
Offering government bonds
Germany
- Issuance Government bonds maturing in August 2053 (Thirty years). Maximum amount: one billion euros.
My quarter
Europe
- EssilorLuxottica (France, fiscal year 2023)
Japan
- Sony (Third quarter 2023/2024)
United State
- American International Group (Q4 2023 – Release after Wall Street close)
- Cisco Systems (Q2 2023/2024 – release after Wall Street close)
total economy
Europe
- Bill (Second estimate) for the fourth quarter of 2023 (11.00 am). Consensus: 0.0% F/F; +0.1% YoY (preliminary).
- Industrial production December 2023 (raw 11.00). Consensus: -0,2% m/m; -4.1% a/a.
Great Britain
- Guide for Consumer prices In January 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: -0.3% mo/m; +4.1% YoY.
United State
- Weekly supplies of Petroleum (raw 16.30).
