Six people killed in a Russian drone attack in Kharkiv – News

A nighttime attack by a Russian drone on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, killed six people and injured 10 others, the mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, said. “As of this morning, there are six dead and 10 wounded after the night raid in the Shevchenkivsky district,” Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov wrote in a post on the Telegram app, referring to the northern district of the city.

“The problem for us is time: I would like to emphasize that now is a decisive moment for Ukraine. “It is very important that the aid package is approved this month (by the US Congress) because at the same time it is costing us lives,” Ukrainian President Andriy Yermak’s chief of staff said in an interview with Politico.

“The harsh blow Ukraine has received in the past three weeks is part of Russia's campaign to launch a major offensive…which could start at the end of May or the beginning of June. He added: “Without air defense systems, it is impossible to defend our cities.”

For his part, Andrei Zadobiny, spokesman for the Eastern Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said, “The situation in Khasiv Yar in Donetsk is very difficult, and the fighting is continuing, but Russian forces have not been able to penetrate the area.” Ukrainian defense 500 meters from the city”:

The Ukrainian official spokesman then denied some Russian statements that the site had already fallen completely into the hands of the Kremlin army.

“It is unfortunate that Russia continues its terrorism against hydropower And coal produced by Ukraine: In the last few weeks alone, the Russians have destroyed 80% of our thermoelectric power plants,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal announced in an interview with Estonian television.

