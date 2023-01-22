January 22, 2023

United States, the FBI searches Biden’s home and finds six more classified documents. The chief of the president’s office is considering resigning

Samson Paul January 22, 2023

L’FBI I raided the president’s house Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, where six other documents classified as booked up. Biden’s personal attorney declared, Bob Bauer Explaining that the documents have since been seized Ministry of Justice From the United States, after Search which took place on Friday the 20th and which included “All Work, living and storage spacesInvestigators were given “full access” to the home, Bauer added. Senator President Biden and others from his vice presidency.”

Management has also undertaken further review Handwritten notes Personally since the vice president years, the lawyer concluded. The research comes after attorneys for Biden did so I discovered other classified documents at the President’s residence last week Nearly three months later, lawyers recovered classified documents in his former offices in Washington.

These new revelations come as the Biden administration prepares to face its first major desertion since taking office exactly two years ago. In fact, according to the American media Ron Klein, Chief of Staff to the President, preparing to resign, possibly after Biden’s Feb. 7 State of the Union address. The decision was supposed to be made after the midterm elections last November. Klain, 61, is a longtime confidant of the president, having worked alongside him first during Biden’s term as senator and then early in his term as vice president under Barack Obama.

