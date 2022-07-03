Sinner Alcaraz or Formula 1 in Silverstone? With Split Screen Sky, you can see them together

On Sky It’s a great Sunday for sports fans. On the other hand, the Formula 1 Grand Prix at Silverstone with Ferrari in first place thanks to Carlos Sainz; On the other hand, meeting Yannick Sener in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon against Carlos Alcaraz. The Grand Prix will start at 16.00, around the same time the match for the blue tennis player should also start, the second scheduled from 15.00 on the central court of the All England Club. But you don’t have to choose what you want to watch and what you want to record. Thanks to the split screen functionSky Q satellite customers will be able to watch both events live on the same screen simultaneously. Split screen is available by pressing the green button on the Sky remote control.
Silverstone is only 132 km from the All England Club. Ferrari has been chasing a victory missing in the UK since 2018, when Sebastian Vettel defeated Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Raikkonen. Today Carlos Signs He will go in search of his first career success, but will have to deal with Max Verstappen (he will start alongside him in the front row) and the Leclerc-Hamilton duo in the second row. The first time Jannik Sinner also dreamed, He never reached the quarter-finals of the tournament. GP will be broadcast on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K and broadcast now; Sinner’s match will be broadcast on Sky Sport Tennis and Sky Sport 252 and broadcast on NOW.
