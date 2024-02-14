AMOC and Gulf Stream, that's what they are « 3B Meteo

reading time

Global ocean circulation chart, surface circulation in red, deep circulation in blue

AMOC or Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation is a network of very complex circulations peripheral Which transports warm water from the tropics to the polar latitudes; It is also known as the Atlantic thermohaline circulation. Moving poleward, this warm water cools and sinks, then returns south and the cycle repeats.

The Gulf Stream is a warm ocean current that originates in Mexico, flows north along the east coast of the USA and then bends east, branching. This current then heads towards Europe, where it moderates the climate. The current forms a large circle called the North Atlantic Gyre. The part that extends from the eastern coast of the United States of America to Europe is not the Gulf Stream, even if it is called that for simplicity. There is also a similar current in the Pacific Ocean called the Kuroshio Current. Let's see how AMOC weakens

Increase in atmospheric temperature – Rising global temperatures may lead to increased melting of glaciers and sea ice; This increases the flow of fresh water into the North Atlantic Ocean. Fresh water is less dense than salt water and can disrupt the process of deep water formation, which is essential for the AMOC cycle.

Reducing salinity in the North Atlantic Ocean – Precipitation and melting glaciers can increase the flow of fresh water into the North Atlantic Ocean, reducing the salinity of the water. Low salinity makes water less dense and can interfere with ocean circulation.

Release of large amounts of fresh water into the North Atlantic Ocean – This could be caused, for example, by rapid melting of ice in Greenland or the Arctic. A large amount of fresh water can interfere with the formation of deep water and impair the AMOC.

changes in wind – Winds can affect ocean circulation by pushing water in certain directions. Changes in circulation can affect ocean movement and thus the AMOC.

Changes in the atmospheric circulation – Changes in atmospheric circulation can affect the distribution of temperature and precipitation, which in turn can affect freshwater flow into the North Atlantic and the AMOC.

