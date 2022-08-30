Audition by Marina Giulia Cavalli and dedication to Carmen Skivetaro

A Place in the Sun returns with an episode full of emotions and the knot that remains to be resolved over the fate of Viola and Susanna. An important guide by Marina Giulia Cavalli and dedicated in the opening to the memory of Carmen Scivitaro.

It was an episode full of emotions signaling a comeback place in the sun, which made enthusiastic viewers of the series anxious, and eager to learn more about the fate of Viola and Susanna. Both were mortally wounded by Lello Valsano, the episode that opens the new season – Sledge from 8.45 pm to 8.40 pm To allow the broadcast of the new “Horse and Tower” by Marco D’Amilano – opened with obedient devotion to the memory of Carmen Scivitaro: “This episode is dedicated to our dear friend Carmen Scivitaro, the unforgettable Teresa Diacono”.

It was also an audition for Marina Giulia Cavalli, which was confirmed several times by the same viewers on Twitter. actress who He lost his daughter, Ariana Seven years ago, she now finds herself filming a scene in which her character finds herself apprehensive about her dying daughter, Viola (Elenia Lazarin). This element was especially felt by spectators, who sympathized with the scene and the work performed by the actress. also important A hug between Patrizio Rispo And Marina Julia Cavalli herself.

Place in the sun let the spectators breathe. After the episode, the mystery has not been solved: both are in critical condition. From the very first moment, Viola seemed to be in the worst condition while Susanna seemed to respond to stimuli, the situation gradually balanced itself out, leaving an open ending that would be resolved, perhaps, in tomorrow’s episode, August 30, 2022. Previews and potential spoilers suggest that Susanna must be the one to die, Especially regarding Viola’s stories that are still open. The most certain thing is that torrential tears will fall at Palazzo Palladini (and on the sofas of the house).