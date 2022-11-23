Amazon, layoffs “possible in Italy as well”. The layoffs are not limited to the United States

Amazon Coping with the crisis, Italy also prepares to cut staff. At the time of publication and for now, about 10 thousand hypotheses have not been confirmed Redundancies In Amazon’s “corporate” structure, specifically Use, an “adjustment” of staffing levels is also possible in Italy, where the group currently has around 17,000 employees. This was told to Anza by Mariangela Marcheglia, Vice President and Country Manager of Amazon Italy and Spain. “After making several assumptions, we are also starting a general verification process for the new economic environment – Marseglia explains on the sidelines of the Anci assembly – which will lead to changes in the first months of 2023, which is not the case. Stay blind”.

Case in America

In recent days, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced in an internal communication to the company that the layoffs will continue into 2023. The news comes days after reports that the e-commerce giant is gearing up to kick off. 10,000 employees, the largest reduction in the company’s history, while accounting for less than 1% of its total workforce. “The economy is in a difficult situation and we have been hiring rapidly in recent years,” Jassy stressed, though did not specify the amount or timing of the new layoffs.