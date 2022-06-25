Set an end date for the games, some are already out – Nerd4.life

the new PlayStation Plus It just launched but some Toys They are already to Leave the catalogobviously based on agreements made before and after a period when it was already available on the previous version of the service, but it’s still worth keeping an eye on “Expiration date” For some titles, which now also appear in a special section.

As with Xbox Game Pass, games go in and out of the PlayStation Plus catalog, with only a few remaining consistent (like Microsoft’s first parties, for example). For now, the issue is still very limited, but perhaps in the face of new introductions we will gradually see other versions of the PlayStation Plus catalog, hoping that the balance will always remain positive.

In particular, at the moment, if you scroll down to the bottom of the page about PlayStation Plus on PS5 and PS4, you will notice the “Last Chance to Play” section, i.e.last chance to play”, in which it will be reported which games will leave the catalog soon, at this time Shadow Warrior 3 and Syberia.



PlayStation Plus, “Last Chance to Play” section

The first will not be available from July 5, 2022, while the second will not be available from July 19, 2022, after spending a few months on Plus.

So you will have to keep an eye on this. Section To get an idea of ​​which games will gradually leave the PlayStation Plus catalog, but for now we already have some expiration dates for other games out there, including:

NBA 2K22 – August 31, 2022

WRC 10-31 August 2022

Red Dead Redemption 2 – 20 September 2022

– 20 September 2022 Red Dead Redemption – October 17, 2022

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare – October 17, 2022

We remind you that the new three-level PlayStation Plus has been available in Italy since yesterday and we have also reported the full list of games in the different catalogs.