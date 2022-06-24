June 24, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

A new game in its final stages of development, Elden Ring will be updated again - Nerd4.life

A new game in its final stages of development, Elden Ring will be updated again – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax June 24, 2022 2 min read

Hidetaka Miyazakithe game director of Elden Ring, as well as a prominent figure from FromSoftware, were interviewed by 4Gamer newspaper, revealing some interesting details about the work in progress at the prestigious Japanese development studio, including the highly advanced development of new game And the arrival of new updates for elden ringInterviewer Miyazaki recalled that in a 2018 interview, released to accompany the launch of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, he talked about 3.5 titles in development, two of which have yet to be announced. One was the Elden Ring, but the latter remains a mystery. The developer not only confirmed the existence of the game, but also talked about “Final stages of development“This could mean many things, but it bodes well for the immediate future.

In a later response, he confirmed that FromSoftware is working on several projects at the same time, under the guidance of different authors, and that it is now looking for new staff to grow staff, as confirmed by the new hires for which an entire small site has been created. has been dedicated.

Finally, to a direct question about Elden Ring, i.e. her new projects, Miyazaki spoke New updates for the game (not well defined), which could lead to some expansion, as has happened to FromSoftware’s other titles. He also reiterated that FromSoftware has more games in development, but it’s too early to talk about them.

See also  The trick is to prevent spying on the chat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

The largest bacteria ever discovered

June 24, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Obsidian Confirmation – Nerd4.life

June 24, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Whatsapp, here are two hacks that will completely change your life

June 23, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Farewell to Santro Manto, the Art Bridge between Italy and the United States – Lazio

June 24, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Balcony bonus, how it works and how to use it. Amounts up to 5 thousand euros

June 24, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Maneskin’s Damiano stares at a fan, then publicly apologizes

June 24, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Sand from the desert hanging over Italy’s skies, the regions most involved »ILMETEO.it

June 24, 2022 Karen Hines