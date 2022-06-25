June 25, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Collection The Legacy of Thieves on PC has a release date hidden on Steam - Nerd4.life

Collection The Legacy of Thieves on PC has a release date hidden on Steam – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax June 25, 2022 1 min read

Maybe there is one release day for Unknown: The Legacy of Thieves in version computersince it looks like it’s been verified in Steam’s database, but it’s still not visible to the public, so this isn’t official information.

The date in question, which is still hidden, is October 19, 2022and thus forward a year compared to what was previously thought.

It’s also strange that there seems to be a delay compared to what was initially anticipated: again according to SteamDB, and therefore not an official but reliable source, the initial release date was supposed to be July 15, 2022, but it clearly was Delayed in October.

We can’t take it as specific information yet, but SteamDB takes care to scan Steam’s database for details and hidden, so it can be considered a reliable source regarding news of the Digital Delivery Valve.

In any case, it can still be a placeholder waiting for an official connection on the effective date. Meanwhile, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has already been out on PS5 for quite some time and was also reviewed last January. The PC release in October might mean a major delay for the Windows release, but on the other hand, that’s been Sony’s standard way of doing it, until now.

See also  Microsoft has a surprise for anyone who owns an Xbox 360

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Set an end date for the games, some are already out – Nerd4.life

June 25, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

A new game in its final stages of development, Elden Ring will be updated again – Nerd4.life

June 24, 2022 Gerald Bax
3 min read

The largest bacteria ever discovered

June 24, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

3 min read

Companies that pay employees to deal with it in other states

June 25, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

When it arrives, what are the requirements and amounts

June 25, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Il Volo kicked out of the studio live: “Arrogant, walk away…”

June 25, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Summer 2022, there is interesting news; Map reveals the first show for the months of July and August »ILMETEO.it

June 25, 2022 Karen Hines