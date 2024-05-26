May 26, 2024

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 vs. The Last of Us 2: Who has better graphics?

Gerald Bax May 26, 2024 2 min read

Senua Saga: Hellblade 2 and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered It was put to comparison From ElAnalistaDeBits to understand Which of the two games has better graphics?: Undoubtedly a risky question but not an obvious one given the values ​​on the field.

In fact, we are talking about two expressive productions The best that technology can offer in the gaming sectoralthough the comparison is unfair in the case of Naughty Dog’s work: despite examining the remaster, the game itself was designed for hardware much less powerful than current platforms.

Anyway, out of pure and simple curiosity, the Hellblade 2 excels in terms of effectsnamely shadows and lighting, but the models of The Last of Us Part 2 do not have much to envy compared to those created by Ninja Theory for the Xbox exclusive.

Taking into account what the developers at Naughty Dog were able to do on the visual and artistic level as we mentioned Using PS4 as a referenceIt will be really interesting to see what the studio will be able to showcase in its upcoming works.

An experience worth trying

As we wrote in our Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 review, we’re talking about it A real reference point on a graphical levela stunning visual experience that you should definitely try, even just to get an idea of ​​what the best technology currently has to offer in the service of video games.

An opinion was also confirmed in Digital Foundry’s analysis, and therefore leaves no doubt as to the quality of work done by Ninja Theory, although The mode is different in terms of gameplay and content It was reasonable to expect more.

See also  RomUniverse will have to eliminate all pirated games - Nerd4.life

