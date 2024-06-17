FromSoftware is asking players of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree to limit online spoilers

Moreover, usually in these cases visit social networks such as In short, the request made by the team led by Hidetaka Miyazaki is certainly reasonable, although we doubt that this will stop or significantly limit the spread of spoilers online.

With launch Ring of Elden: Shadow of Erdtree Now FromSoftware has published a message to all players via X, where You are kindly requested to limit spoilers as much as possible Online so as not to spoil the experience for those who want to play the expansion by “blind play” (or “blind play” if you prefer) without knowing any details beforehand or for those who may be starting it in a matter of weeks or months.

Message from the FromSoftware team

“Greetings, Lightless. With the release of the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, please be aware of spoilers for those who wish to enter the Shadow Realm with nothing but their own persistence and open mind. Thank you for your cooperation.” Message from FromSoftware.

Before we leave you, we remind you that Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will be available through it June 21 On PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series Obviously, in order to play the expansion, you need to own the base game.

In recent days, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have shared a series of useful information in light of the launch of the DLC, such as the exact release date and time in Italy, system requirements for PC and details about the core update available upon publication, with news for everyone, even those who will not Buy the expansion.