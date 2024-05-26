You have a free app that’s much better than Whatsapp hidden in your smartphone: it’s already installed and doesn’t spy on what you’re typing

There is a way to leverage a popular app, already installed on many phones, to improve the security of everyday conversations.

Privacy is a growing concern in today’s digital world. Every day we send messages, share photos and videos, and discuss personal information through different messaging applications. But, despite their comfort, These applications They hide their operating mechanisms It can put our privacy at risk. It is therefore important to explore alternatives that can ensure greater confidentiality without compromising functionality.

There are many apps that promise to protect your privacy, but what many users don’t know is that there is actually a powerful and free tool installed on every iPhone. This tool It allows users to have private conversations, without collecting data about you or what you write.

An integrated and secure solution for private conversations

Most people use it The Notes app on your iPhone For simple notes or to-do lists. However, this app offers hidden features that can be exploited for secure private conversations. Getting started is simple: simply create a new note within the app. To create a note, open the Notes app on your iPhone and tap the Compose button at the bottom right. Enter text in the note to save it, otherwise it will be automatically deleted when you exit. You can also use an existing note, but it’s a good idea to start with a new note to be on the safe side.

Once you create the note, you can add collaborators. this Allows other people to read and edit the contents of the note. Tap the More button at the top right, then select Share Note. In Sharing options, make sure the “Can make changes” setting is selected and turn off the “Anyone can add people” option to maintain control over participants.

Once you’ve set up your sharing settings, choose how you want to share the note: text message, email, social media, etc. You can also copy the note link and send it wherever you want. Make sure to add the email address or phone number of the person you want to invite: Without this step, the other person will not be able to see or edit the note.

The invited person will have to open the link and accept the invitation. Once you accept, you’ll be redirected to the collaborative note in the Notes app. You can communicate in real time by writing a note: Any changes will be visible immediately without having to send messages. Additionally, notifications will alert you whenever the note is updated. To keep communications private, you can also delete messages after you read them. This makes conversations similar to Snapchat, where messages disappear after a certain time, preventing prying eyes from reading your notes.