Capcom reveals how much larger Monster Hunter Wilds maps are compared to previous games

In its latest trailer, Monster Hunter Wilds showcased several new features. One of the most important is the fact that the game will be an open map, with no mission structure. So we will have on our side a series of areas connected to each other with various biomes, monsters and things to collect. But what exactly can we expect in terms of breadth?

How big are the Monster Hunter Wilds maps?

According to what was revealed by A Official spokesperson for CapcomThe maps will be “slightly more than double the size of previous games.” Monster Hunter players can thus get an idea of ​​the average size of the different areas that will make up the Wilds.

Obviously this doesn’t tell us what it will be like Total size game, because everything will depend on how many regions there are in this new chapter. Furthermore, as always, we like to remember that a larger map does not necessarily mean that Monster Hunter Wilds is of better quality.

Expansion of maps It’s a tool that can be used to suggest new game mechanics, such as more local animals, herds of monsters, and a new interaction system that determines climate effects, with thunderstorms and sandstorms that will change the area.

However, the new features will also be accompanied by familiar items that will return to action, such as cloaks, the ability to ride monsters, and more.