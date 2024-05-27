Deactivate these functions on your smartphone immediately: this way you avoid scams and unpleasant surprises

There are some features on your smartphone that you need to disable immediately. Only in this way can you avoid scams and unpleasant surprises.

Our personal smartphones It hides a long series of features and tools that are active by default from the moment of first configuration. This may be due to choices iOS or Android operating systemOr to specific apps that were downloaded first or that you may find already present on the phone’s home screen. You may not have thought about this before, but you may be hiding some of these things Very serious contraindications.

Especially regarding privacy. This is a topic that has been talked about for a few years now, with all major technology companies moving to ensure maximum protection and confidentiality of information. However, he sometimes acts in a clever way, hiding certain tools that can actually work against the person. Today we will talk specifically about Two secret jobs Which ensures that your smartphone can literally listen to you all day long. If you don’t want to know anything anymore, follow this guide and you will be able to Deactivate it at some point.

The two functions that must be deactivated on smartphones: here’s what they are

There in particular Two functions on your personal smartphone Which seriously affects the confidentiality of your personal data. That’s why you should consider deactivating it today, so that during the day you can be sure that you can say everything you want and be able to search for what you need on Google and other services without fear that someone will spy on you. What is obtained can be used to your advantage.

First, unlock your phone and Open the Google app. To be able to click on the circle at the top right that contains the first letter of your name, which indicates your Gmail profile. Now move to the right in the menu at the top until you find the item Data and privacy. Here, when you go down, you will find yourself in front of the history settings window. Click because that’s where the two features we’re talking about are located.

Find and open Web & App Activity, Then keep scrolling down until you find the submenu dedicated to Task Manager. Of the three voices you will find in front of you, those are from Deactivate immediately are the first two. This way, you will have certainty that your smartphone will not be able to do this in any way Listen to what you say. So that you do not have additional data that can be exploited for unpleasant surprises and possible fraud.