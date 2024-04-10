April 11, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, resolved on Xbox Series

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, resolved on Xbox Series

Gerald Bax April 11, 2024 1 min read

According to preliminary technical analysis conducted by Digital Foundry,… Accuracy to Senua Saga: Hellblade 2 We are Xbox Series They range from 1296p to 1440p, but given the use of black bars, the actual values ​​are lower.

Specifically, Oliver Mackenzie wrote that “Results range from 1296p to 1440p“, although due to the letterboxing effect it is more like 2304 x 964 / 2560 x 1070 pixels.” Important clarification, since the black bars actually subtract pixels from the graphical load.

In this case, it is clear and obvious why Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 ran at only 30 FPS, without a performance mode that would have required truly excessive sacrifices in terms of visual detail. In fact, the English newspaper asks itself What resolution will the game run at on Xbox Series S.

Impressive graphics

Gimmicks and weight aside, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will undoubtedly be able to rely on impressive graphics, with a facial rendering of the hero based on Metahuman technology, Among the best I've ever seenAnd an equally exciting shading and animation system.

A similar discussion can be made for scenarios, which… They effectively exploit Unreal Engine 5 featuressee for example Nanite technology for terrain rendering and virtual shadow maps to improve image shadows, thickness and contrast.

Many aspects are still difficult to analyze, but there is less precision regarding volumetric effects, which when viewed up close reveals its shortcomings.

See also  Here is the launch announcement "Humanity Ends Here", the upcoming game - Multiplayer.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A lot of websites are at risk, there is a WordPress security flaw: what you need to do immediately

April 10, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The smartphone battery works well: how to understand when to change it, so it is impossible to make mistakes

April 10, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Audi S3: with redesign, more power and a new differential

April 10, 2024 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, resolved on Xbox Series

April 11, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Next week's cold outbreak moves towards the heart of Europe and its effects in Italy

April 11, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

Avian flu, WHO: “Patient in US may have been directly infected by cows”

April 10, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

A fine of 3,000 euros for installing this device on a car dashboard If they find out they will slaughter you

April 10, 2024 Karen Hines