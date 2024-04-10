Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, resolved on Xbox Series

According to preliminary technical analysis conducted by Digital Foundry,… Accuracy to Senua Saga: Hellblade 2 We are Xbox Series They range from 1296p to 1440p, but given the use of black bars, the actual values ​​are lower.

Specifically, Oliver Mackenzie wrote that “Results range from 1296p to 1440p“, although due to the letterboxing effect it is more like 2304 x 964 / 2560 x 1070 pixels.” Important clarification, since the black bars actually subtract pixels from the graphical load.

In this case, it is clear and obvious why Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 ran at only 30 FPS, without a performance mode that would have required truly excessive sacrifices in terms of visual detail. In fact, the English newspaper asks itself What resolution will the game run at on Xbox Series S.