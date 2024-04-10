Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, resolved on Xbox Series

According to preliminary technical analysis conducted by Digital Foundry,… Accuracy to Senua Saga: Hellblade 2 We are Xbox Series They range from 1296p to 1440p, but given the use of black bars, the actual values are lower.
Specifically, Oliver Mackenzie wrote that “Results range from 1296p to 1440p“, although due to the letterboxing effect it is more like 2304 x 964 / 2560 x 1070 pixels.” Important clarification, since the black bars actually subtract pixels from the graphical load.
In this case, it is clear and obvious why Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 ran at only 30 FPS, without a performance mode that would have required truly excessive sacrifices in terms of visual detail. In fact, the English newspaper asks itself What resolution will the game run at on Xbox Series S.
Impressive graphics
Gimmicks and weight aside, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will undoubtedly be able to rely on impressive graphics, with a facial rendering of the hero based on Metahuman technology, Among the best I've ever seenAnd an equally exciting shading and animation system.
A similar discussion can be made for scenarios, which… They effectively exploit Unreal Engine 5 featuressee for example Nanite technology for terrain rendering and virtual shadow maps to improve image shadows, thickness and contrast.
Many aspects are still difficult to analyze, but there is less precision regarding volumetric effects, which when viewed up close reveals its shortcomings.
