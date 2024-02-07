February 7, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

See the Moon and Earth taken from a distance of 1.5 million kilometers: video released by NASA

See the Moon and Earth taken from a distance of 1.5 million kilometers: video released by NASA

Karen Hines February 7, 2024 2 min read

The DSCOVR satellite captured a unique view of the Moon and Earth in March 2015. The series of images shows the fully lit “hidden side” of the satellite that can never be seen from our planet

A NASA camera aboard the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite captured a unique view of the planet Luna As it moves in front of Earth's sunny side in March 2015. The series of images shows the fully lit “dark side” of the Moon. It is completely invisible from our planet.

Lunar Earth
frame of video

Passione Astronomia channel has been created on WhatsApp! Sign up to receive all our updates

Unique site

From its position between the Sun and Earth, DSCOVR carries out its primary mission of monitoring the solar wind in real time for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Combining three separate monochrome exposures captured by the camera in quick succession. EPIC captures a series of 10 images using several narrow-band spectral filters from ultraviolet to near infrared. Images of red, green and blue channels are used in these color images. Combining three images taken about 30 seconds apart, while the Moon was moving, produces a slight but noticeable camera “artifact” on the Moon's right side. Since our satellite has moved relative to Terra Between the moment the first (red) and last (green) exposure was made, there is an incorrect alignment between the pre-filter and the final filter. Below is the video:

The Earth and Moon were imaged from a distance of 1.6 million kilometers by NASA's DSCOVR satellite

The importance of DSCOVR

EPIC, the camera on board the DSCOVR satellite, allows scientists To monitor ozone and aerosol levels in the Earth's atmosphereCloud height, vegetation characteristics, and ground ultraviolet reflectivity. The DSCOVR mission is a partnership between NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the US Air Force.

See also  Aerospace: Iodine electric propulsion engine test

sourceCover image source: NASA/NOAA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Vision problems specific to Alzheimer's disease can be an early sign of the disease

February 7, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

Juno says goodbye to Io, the final target of the extended mission – AstronautsNEWS

February 7, 2024 Karen Hines
7 min read

the big explosion? Maybe this is not the beginning of the universe

February 6, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

See the Moon and Earth taken from a distance of 1.5 million kilometers: video released by NASA

February 7, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Milan and Juventus, but also Naples: Conte’s future in the words of MP Stellini | Primabagina

February 7, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

The Ford Puma is renewed to stay at the top

February 7, 2024 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Crude oil rises on lower-than-expected increase in US inventories

February 7, 2024 Noah French