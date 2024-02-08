What do you do to fight nervous hunger? Here is our little guide

Do you have to deal with nervous hunger every now and then? Take a look at these little tips to avoid throwing everything away.

Diets, as we know, always start with the best intentions. However, over time, you may encounter real problems Hunger crisis Which can put even the most “habitual” people to the test. Often it is real The nervousness of fame Which can be very difficult to face. So how can we overcome the problem and return to the result?

Fortunately, there are some techniques you can implement to achieve this. First of all, it is necessary to understand what type of hunger it is: nervous hunger or starvation. It is necessary to understand whether this is so Real hunger Or a simple “freak” in the stomach. Let's not waste any more time and find out in more detail how to recognize nervous hunger and how to act (hunger is not the same thing).

How do you react when you have to deal with hunger

When it comes to true hunger, you need to take into account how long it has been since you've eaten. In fact, in this case, it is normal for our stomach to start demanding nutrients. Moreover, you also have to take into consideration what you eat.

Hunger appears especially when we tend to consume Carbohydrates only, no proteins. Once you understand that it is nervous hunger, what should you do? The right thing to do is to eat.

If they exist It's been more than three or four hoursIt is best to eat a full meal or snack that contains plenty of fats, proteins, and carbohydrates. However, it may happen that hunger comes back after eating recently. In this case, hunger occurs more due to boredom, sadness, or anger.

How to fight the urge to eat

In these cases, the best you can do is find some deviations. You can devote yourself to drawing, solving crossword puzzles Paint your nailsGo for a bike ride, walk in the park. If you prefer to do this at home, you can take a nice hot bath.

By devoting yourself to other body activities It produces dopamine and then serotonin. These are neurotransmitters that allow you to compensate through food. A helpful tip would be to make a list of things you like to do every day.

This way you can devote yourself to nice things that you shouldn't eat. By doing this you will be able to gradually Re-establish a good relationship with food And enjoy the pleasures of the palate without any kind of problems.