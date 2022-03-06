Perfect shot video, very powerful images – Libero Quotidiano

Russian helicopter shot down Near the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine. The scene was filmed and posted on Twitter by a verified local journalist: the video is impressive and in a short time it went around the world, watched by millions of people. The plane crashed in a residential area and it is not clear whether there were casualties or not, but it does not seem to be the case: the people who lived there were evacuated after the discovery of 500 kilograms of explosives.

At least this information comes from Ukrainian sources. It is the same under which a third round of negotiations can be held on Monday 7 March. However, it is too early to say that also because the situation is very tense: Ukraine He condemned the violation of the agreement on humanitarian corridorsWhich lasted only a few hours before Russia resumed its bombing. President Volodymyr Zelensky launched an appeal for respect of the armistice: “The humanitarian corridors must enter Mariupol and Volnovaka today to rescue women, children and the elderly, and to provide food and medicine to those who remain.”

“We are doing everything in our power to make the agreement a success,” the Ukrainian president said, noting that nearly 10,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the conflict so far. “It is terrible – he commented – they are eighteen, twenty, almost children, soldiers who have not been made clear that they are going to fight. Russia should give him another chance.”