Sea of ​​Thieves on PS5 shows some differences compared to Xbox, according to Digital Foundry

Sea of ​​Thieves It's another exclusive version of the previous Xbox PS5This was only released recently Analyzed by Digital Foundry In one of the classic technical examinations of the British column, he reveals some of them Differences Interesting with previous versions.

In general, the appearance is quite similar to the Xbox and PC versions (except for the obvious increases that the latter allows to have depending on the hardware configuration) but there is one element that stands out as a difference: Better perception of shadows On PS5, which is rather strange.

This is, in fact, the same element of difference that also appeared in Hi-Fi Rush: compared to the generally equivalent graphics, shadow management looks different and better on PS5, which is also accompanied by level of detail Slightly higher on some elements of the scenario that can be seen from a certain distance (vegetation, in particular).