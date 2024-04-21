April 21, 2024

Sea of ​​Thieves on PS5 shows some differences compared to Xbox, according to Digital Foundry

Gerald Bax April 21, 2024

Sea of ​​Thieves It's another exclusive version of the previous Xbox PS5This was only released recently Analyzed by Digital Foundry In one of the classic technical examinations of the British column, he reveals some of them Differences Interesting with previous versions.

In general, the appearance is quite similar to the Xbox and PC versions (except for the obvious increases that the latter allows to have depending on the hardware configuration) but there is one element that stands out as a difference: Better perception of shadows On PS5, which is rather strange.

This is, in fact, the same element of difference that also appeared in Hi-Fi Rush: compared to the generally equivalent graphics, shadow management looks different and better on PS5, which is also accompanied by level of detail Slightly higher on some elements of the scenario that can be seen from a certain distance (vegetation, in particular).

More updated version?

Le Chuck è is in great shape in Sea of ​​Thieves

The differences in this sense are difficult to explain, considering that they should not be derived from differences in hardware capabilities, and are perhaps related to the recent updates applied to the PS5 version, as is also supposed for Hi-Fi Rush, considering that in the latter shades The Xbox version is equivalent to that of the PC version, which has to rely on much greater incremental scalability.

For the rest, the data on the resolution is almost the same, i.e. 4K on PS5 and Series On the frame rate front, the Xbox Series 120 fps In specific mode, which was not possible to test on PS5 because it was still a beta.

See also  Some PS1 games now run at 60Hz thanks to the patch, but the result leaves something to be desired - Nerd4.life

Some problems appeared precisely due to the fact that the examined build is far from final, being a beta: during testing, Sea of ​​​​Thieves on PS5 also encountered a catastrophic block that led to a reboot, as well as another crash that showed How the program Not yet in the stable release.

We remind you that the release date for Sea of ​​Thieves on PS5 is set for April 30, while the number of game players in the meantime has exceeded 40 million players around the world.

