2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Mancini’s squad

In the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, Italy’s coach, Roberto Mancini, has released the squad list for the next three matches in a row against Bulgaria in Florence (September 2), Switzerland in Basel on September 5, and Lithuania. September 8 in Reggio Emilia. Among the news highlights Zaniolo’s return after a serious injury he suffered a year ago against the Netherlands, and the first call-up for Scamaka.

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: What is the difference?

Here is the list of 34 called up:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Pierluigi Giulini (Tottenham), Alex Meret (Napoli, Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa))

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson Palmieri (Lyon), Alessandro Florenzi (AC Milan). ))).)), Manuel Lazzari (Lazio), Gianluca Mancini (Rome), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta)

Midfielders: Nicolo Barilla (Inter), Gaetano Castrovelli (Fiorentina), Brian Cristante (Roma), Frilo Jorge Luiz Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Stefano Cincetti ( intermilan). ), Marco Verratti (Pagh), Niccol Zaniolo (Rome)

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Moses Kean (Everton), Gianluca Scamaca (Sassuolo) . Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo).

