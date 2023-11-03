Scotland, a 2,000-year-old Roman road is visible in the park: the discovery

In the garden of a house in Stirling, Scotland, an ancient Roman road built about 2,000 years ago is visible.. According to the BBC, the road was built by the army led by General Giulio Agricola, and dates back to the first century AD.

The street turned up in excavations in the underground garden of a private residence, the Old Inn Cottage, an ancient shepherd’s inn built in 1600: a family now lives on the property, who were surprised to say the least by the discovery. Supposedly, the road was used by Roman armies to invade the territory of present-day Scotland during the times of Emperors Antoninus and Severus.

From the studies of archaeologist Murray Cook, in fact, many historical figures who played a major role in Scottish and British history would have used this route in military campaigns, due to its strategic importance for crossing the River Forth and reaching the Highlands, as well as its proximity to Stirling, the former capital of Scotland. .

“It could have been used by the Romans, the Vikings, William the Conqueror, Oliver Cromwell and every king and queen of Scotland, including Macbeth, Kenneth MacAlpine and Robert the Bruce,” Cook said, speaking to local Scottish newspapers that described the cross. The discovery is “the most important in Scottish history.” According to Cook, “The road was no longer fit for maintenance when the Romans left, and what we found was the eroded surface of the road.” Jennifer Orr, who lives in the cottage with her husband and two children, was surprised to say the least: “It’s amazing to think that the likes of William the Conqueror and King Henry VIII walked in the place where our garden is now – there weren’t many people who could tell that.”