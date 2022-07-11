Aliens are trying to contact us, but scientists fear their efforts are a waste of time and space.

They say aliens can send us messages in particles of light and that dangerous interstellar travel turns them into cosmic junk.

A new report says intelligent aliens are very likely to use “quantum communications” to send news from thousands of light years away.

Messages are transmitted through tiny subatomic particles, so sensitive that they can be destroyed when they reach us.

Scientists claim that they will not only find it difficult to understand any strange news, but will not even know if it comes from them.

The “incomprehensible quantum” theory could also be true in the opposite direction: disappointing hopes that ET will always call home.

“In principle, it should be possible to detect a quantum signal from an astrophysical object or even an intelligent signal from an extraterrestrial civilization,” said Professor Arjun Pereira, a theoretical physicist at the University of Edinburgh.

But he added, “The quantum states that you consider it very sensitive and if there is any kind of external interaction, destroy that state.”

However, there was some hope that any little green man would eventually become less misunderstood.

The report, published in the journal Physical Review, says a new technology is being developed so that scientists can search for quantum messages.

“I’m pretty sure I’ll encounter some form of alien life during my time on Earth,” said fanatic Spencer Yardley, 45, of St Albans, Hertz.

“I just hope they’re friendly and don’t shoot us lasers.”