Temptation Island, Mirko Brunetti attacked in the nightclub by Perla’s friend Igor: this is what happened

Yesterday evening, it seems that there was a face to face between Mirko Brunetti and the former seducer Igor Zeti who is now engaged to his ex-lover Perla Vatero.

Mirko Brunettiamong the heroes of the latest edition of Temptation Island Advertise on Instagram After being attacked by Igor ZetiPresent His ex-boyfriend Perla Fatero With whom he participated in the real-life documentary Canale 5.

“Good morning guys – began Mirko in one of the Ig stories posted on his Instagram profile – I would like to tell you about a rather shameful episode that happened last night, from which I completely distance myself. I was dancing with my friends at the disco, don’t worry too much “Egor had the brilliant idea of ​​approaching me in a very angry way, with a bullying look, and insulting me, and even though I told him I didn’t want any problems, he left. He continued, and it even influenced me that I don’t agree with him because these are really bad situations.” , I would never allow myself to do something like that, and I would never allow myself to talk badly about someone or do anything else.

“I’m not happy, he kept looking for me from outside without getting an answer.” he added Mirko Post screenshots of Igor Who tried to contact him several times on Instagram.

The 26-year-old is now engaged Greta Rossetti Then he concluded:

“Guys, I don’t have much to answer for, anyone who has had the chance to know me knows the education I have in being around people. Last night, fortunately, everyone saw my behavior of not wanting to be in that situation. The fact that he was taken out and I “I don’t say everything. He can say what he wants. Above all, things are not resolved by bullying behavior inside a nightclub towards someone who was having a quiet evening. Since among other things, it is not new in such situations.”

